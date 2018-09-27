It might not delight those who see Stellenbosch as the crucible of white monopoly capital‚ but one of the Western Cape town’s scions has won international recognition for promoting tolerance.

Johann Rupert was introduced by former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger before he received the Appeal of Conscience Award in New York on Wednesday evening.

The award was bestowed by The Appeal of Conscience Foundation‚ founded by Rabbi Arthur Schneier in 1965 to advance religious freedom and human rights throughout the world.

Keynote speaker Steven Mnuchin‚ the US treasury secretary‚ said “The Appeal of Conscience Foundation advances the values of peace and religious liberty.

“At a time when hostile actors continue to promote violence and intolerance‚ the foundation is a powerful voice for a more secure and prosperous future for all Americans and people around the world.”

The foundation’s world leader award was presented to International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde.