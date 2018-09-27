Business

Johann Rupert hailed as a champion of tolerance and human rights

27 September 2018 - 09:02 By Dave Chambers
Johann Rupert. File photo
Johann Rupert. File photo
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

It might not delight those who see Stellenbosch as the crucible of white monopoly capital‚ but one of the Western Cape town’s scions has won international recognition for promoting tolerance.

Johann Rupert was introduced by former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger before he received the Appeal of Conscience Award in New York on Wednesday evening.

The award was bestowed by The Appeal of Conscience Foundation‚ founded by Rabbi Arthur Schneier in 1965 to advance religious freedom and human rights throughout the world.

Keynote speaker Steven Mnuchin‚ the US treasury secretary‚ said “The Appeal of Conscience Foundation advances the values of peace and religious liberty.

“At a time when hostile actors continue to promote violence and intolerance‚ the foundation is a powerful voice for a more secure and prosperous future for all Americans and people around the world.”

The foundation’s world leader award was presented to International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde.

Rupert wades in on distinction between property and land amid expropriation talk

Business tycoon Johann Rupert has weighed in on the contentious land expropriation debate  saying  there were  misconceptions about the matter, ...
News
1 month ago

Schneier said she was being recognised “for her lifelong commitment to public service and for her exemplary leadership of the IMF”‚ while Rupert was being honoured “for his humanitarian efforts and generosity that have benefited education‚ the arts‚ and advanced social justice and conservation of land”.

In the foundation’s citation‚ it said Richemont chairman Rupert launched the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation in 1990 with Nelson Mandela as its patron. He was a former managing trustee of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

“Following in the footsteps of his father‚ Anton‚ Johann Rupert is a committed conservationist‚” it said.

“In addition to conserving about 29‚500ha in the Graaff-Reinet area‚ his family foundation has bought and donated an additional 1-5‚000ha acres of adjacent land to the South African National Parks Board. He is also chairman of the Peace Parks Foundation‚ which supports the creation of transfrontier conservation areas.”

Rupert said he was honoured to receive the award. “Amidst the turbulence of a worldwide surge in xenophobia‚ The Appeal of Conscience Foundation reflects the critical need to support religious freedom and the rights of the individual regardless of background and ethnicity‚” he said.

“The foundation creates a space for business and religious leaders together to help advance peace and economic security.” 

READ MORE

Fencing off property rights

Security of ownership must not be buried in land debate - Rupert
Business
1 month ago

117 title deeds transferred in Stellenbosch

A total of 117 full ownership title deeds were handed over to people in the Stellenbosch Town Hall on Tuesday for council properties for which they ...
News
8 months ago

Rupert rhetoric on radical transformation ill-advised

Just like any other citizen, billionaire Johann Rupert has every right to express an opinion on any issue affecting our country.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Radical economic transformation is just a code word for theft: Rupert

South Africa’s richest man Johann Rupert said “radical economic transformation,” the policy championed by the country’s President Jacob Zuma to ...
Business
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Looks like Angola has its own Duduzane problem Business
  2. How Sars overhaul was devised in a series of meetings Business
  3. Alexander Forbes terminates CEO Andrew Darfoor Business
  4. Rand takes a breather after strong run last week Business
  5. In the black! Monday payday for Sasol Inzalo's shareholders Business

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
UN General Assembly erupts in laughter at Donald Trump
X