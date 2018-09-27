The new Mining Charter represents a consensus among stakeholders in the industry‚ but will not make everyone happy‚ mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday morning.

The highlights‚ as outlined by the minister‚ include a number of compromises related to the contentious aspect of ownership.

The charter was approved by the cabinet last week and provides some long-awaited policy certainty for potential investors. Separately‚ the cabinet also approved a plan to withdraw the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill‚ a move widely welcomed by the mining industry. An earlier draft version of the charter drew strong opposition from various parties and faced legal challenges from mining houses.

The charter‚ to be gazetted on Thursday‚ now states that a holder of an existing mining right who has already achieved a minimum 26% black shareholding will be deemed compliant‚ even if the empowerment partner has since exited. This is for the duration of the mining right‚ but not the life of the mine‚ Mantashe noted. “The recognition is not applicable upon renewal‚ and is not transferrable to a new owner in the case of a transfer or sale.”

A new mining right must have a minimum 30% BEE shareholding.

Pending applications lodged and accepted prior to the new charter coming into effect‚ mining rights holders will have to increase their minimum empowerment shareholding to 30% within five years.