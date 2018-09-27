The rand was mixed against major global currencies on Thursday morning‚ firming against the dollar‚ while remaining slightly weaker against the euro and the pound.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reassurances to the UN on Wednesday about developing a system of expropriation of land without compensation had seemingly provided support for the local currency‚ analysts said.

The dollar was also under mild pressure‚ after US Federal Reserve officials struck a somewhat neutral tone in the bank’s monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

The rand could be poised for further gains‚ and could push below the R14/$ level‚ said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler. However‚ much would depend on movements of the dollar.