Tensions in the global oil market and further weakness in the rand could see consumers fork out more than R18 for a litre of petrol in the coming months.

Already the AA has warned that the petrol price is expected to rise by R1.01 a litre and diesel by R1.24 in October.

The Department of Energy will announce the fuel price on Friday.

Currently‚ a litre of 95 unleaded petrol at inland pumps costs R16.08‚ while 93 unleaded fuel is at R15.86. Diesel costs up to R14.45.

Economists are bracing for the worst amid uncertainty over global oil production and supply‚ which may be affected when sanctions imposed by the US on the world's third-largest oil producer‚ Iran‚ take full effect in early November.

Iran produces 3.5 million barrels a day and exports 1.8 million. Its capacity‚ however‚ has fallen by about 300‚000 barrels a day since May‚ according to Bloomberg data‚ and a further sharp decline is expected up to November 4‚ when full US sanctions kick in.

Reezwana Sumad‚ a research analyst for global markets at Nedbank‚ said Europe‚ Japan‚ South Korea and other US allies have reduced their exposure to Iran.