Elon Musk escapes the worst, but Tesla still faces a bumpy road

Tesla has promised to revolutionize the automobile, but the high-end electric car maker keeps hitting road blocks created by its founder Elon Musk’s erratic behaviour and considerable ego.

Those traits contributed to fraud charges brought against Musk on Thursday by federal regulators, a potentially serious blow coming just as Tesla is ramping up efforts to become a mainstream manufacturer.

But on Saturday, the brilliant billionaire escaped the worst after reaching a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that leaves him as chief executive while forcing him to step down as chairman and pay a $20-million (R282-million) fine.

The settlement, which will leave the 47-year-old overseeing Tesla’s daily operations, provides at least a momentary reprieve from the company’s many challenges — including Musk’s own sometimes counterproductive instincts.

Tesla is at something of a turning point. It has been accelerating production of its Model 3, the mass-market vehicle with a potential to disrupt the entire automotive sector — yet the company remains burdened by billions in debt and has yet to show a profit. The SEC filing on Thursday alleged that Musk committed securities fraud by misleading investors when he tweeted on August 7 that he had “funding secured” to privatize the electric automaker at $420 a share, a comment that caused Tesla’s share price to briefly spike.