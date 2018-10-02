Motorists rushing to fill up their tanks before the budget-busting fuel price hike shared some of their pain at the pumps in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

According to the latest increase announced by the department of energy‚ the price of unleaded 93 petrol will rise by 99c‚ unleaded 95 by R1 and diesel by R1.24. Illuminating paraffin will cost an additional R1.04 and liquefied petroleum gas by R1.79.

The price hike comes into effect at midnight on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE visited an Engen Garage in Parktown‚ where queues were starting to form from early in the day as motorists tried to eke out whatever saving they could before the increase kicked in.

Pensioner Kenneth Sibisi said: “This is nonsense. These increases are just a way of stealing money. They want to compensate for the damage that Gupta family did. The standard of living is getting very high. I do not have a budget for this thing. I am unemployed and have to survive on R1‚600 monthly.”

Sibisi added that citizens needed to lobby for a change of government because there were not proper plans in place to combat the fuel hikes.

Luai Alsaif‚ a businessman involved in the construction industry‚ said‚ “We spend most of the time on the road. The cost of materials and travelling will increase. We can’t afford to overcharge our customers‚ we might find ourselves out of business as a result‚ we might have to reduce our staff.”