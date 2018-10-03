KPMG SA is set to get a new CEO

KPMG South Africa is set to get a new leader‚ the company said on Wednesday.

KPMG announced in a press release on Wednesday morning that chief executive Nhlamulo Dlomu would take up a “new global role focusing on organisational culture change and ethical leadership”.

The board decided they wanted a chief executive from outside the firm to rebuild trust “given the scale of the reputational challenges facing both KPMG and the industry”.

Dlomu was appointed in August last year.