SIM swop fraud has more than doubled in South Africa‚ from 4‚040 incidents in 2017 to 8‚254 this year.

This is according to the inaugural digital banking crime statistics of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric)‚ released in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Last year‚ 13‚438 incidents across banking apps‚ on-line banking and mobile banking cost the industry more than R250-million in gross losses.

“While incidents from January to August 2018 already show a 64% increase‚ we are pleased that the increase in gross losses is just 7% when compared to the same period in 2017‚” said Kalyani Pillay‚ Sabric’s CEO.

When comparing January to August 2017 to the same period in 2018‚ mobile banking incidents showed an increase of more than 100%‚ with gross losses of R23‚593‚631.

On-line banking incidents showed an increase of 44% with gross losses of R89‚368‚722. For the same period‚ banking app incidents increased by 20%‚ with gross losses of R70‚156‚364.