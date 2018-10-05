Nigeria central bank files counterclaim in escalating MTN dispute

The Nigerian central bank has filed a counterclaim to a court request by MTN which sought to stop the bank from forcing it to repatriate $8.1-billion (R119-billion), the South African telecoms company's lawyer said on Friday.

The move escalates a dispute between MTN and the monetary authority in its biggest market, which accounts for a third of its annual core profit.

The dispute started an Aug. 29 after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered MTN and its lenders to bring back to the country the funds which it alleged the company had sent abroad in breach of foreign exchange regulations.

"MTN had gone to court, sued the central bank and the attorney general. The central bank has filed a response and a counter claim, meaning that nobody can resort to self-help in the matter any longer," MTN's lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, told Reuters.

"With this development everybody has now surrendered... the grievances to the court. Everybody has to wait for the decision of the court."

MTN will file a reply to the bank's claim, he added.

The central bank has also asked a Lagos court to make MTN pay 15% annual interest on the $8.1-billion (R119-billion), according to court documents seen by Reuters.

It also asked the court to dismiss MTN's case seeking to stop the bank's order for the telecoms firm to repatriate the funds back to Nigeria, the documents showed.

CBN spokesman Isaac Okorafor said the central bank "is aggressively engaging MTN and the banks and I'm hopeful that an amicable resolution will soon be achieved".

Shares in MTN were trading 4% down by 12.50 GMT, having earlier fallen as much as 8.5% to R79.85, their lowest level since Sept. 21. They were still the worst performer in the Johannesburg stock exchange's top 40 index.

"The market is seeing that (the CBN move) as going back to that aggressive stance they had right at the beginning," said Greg Davies, equities trader at Cratos Capital.