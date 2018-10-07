Nigeria central bank may reduce $8.1bn MTN repatriation demand

The Nigerian central bank may reduce the amount it has ordered SA telecoms firm MTN to repatriate as part of an ongoing disagreement, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on Sunday.

MTN and the central bank are in a dispute over the transfer of $8.1bn of funds which the bank said the company had sent abroad in breach of foreign-exchange regulations. Nigeria accounts for a third of MTN's annual core profit.

"I don't think it will be staying at $8.1bn," Emefiele said during a visit to London, adding he expected the issue to be dealt with "amicably and equitably".

"I want to believe that the figures will reduce. Whether they will be dropped completely, I honestly cannot say at this time."

Emefiele said the central bank had received documents about two weeks ago from MTN and four lenders involved in the case - Standard Chartered, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Citibank and Diamond Bank - and was in communications with all parties involved.

"The central bank will be examining these, then it will be escalated up to my level," he said, adding he expected to get the results in a couple of weeks.