The rand was marginally weaker against major global currencies on Monday afternoon‚ well off the day’s lows.

Local political risk has spiked after reports that finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has offered to stand down‚ after it emerged last week he had not been forthcoming about meetings with the controversial Gupta family.

Speculation on Monday was that President Cyril Ramaphosa would now reshuffle his cabinet. Former Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize have been named in various media reports as possible replacements for Nene.

The rand fell to a one-month low against the dollar on Monday as a result of the Nene revelations‚ with the local currency also under pressure from a weaker euro‚ as well as generally risk-off sentiment on global markets.

The local currency performed better against the euro and sterling‚ both of which face their own political headwinds.