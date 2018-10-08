The rand headed towards R15 to the dollar for the first time in three weeks on Monday‚ as pressure mounted on finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to quit after admitting to meeting the controversial Gupta family.

Nene was giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture last week.

Business Day reported on Monday that Nene had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following the public outcry after his testimony at the commission‚ which is being chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“With medium-term budget speech just around the corner‚ the timing is not ideal. We need stability in order to sort out the ailing fiscus‚” said Wichard Cilliers‚ head of dealing and director at TreasuryOne.