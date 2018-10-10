Former president Jacob Zuma‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Floyd Shivambu’s brother have been implicated in a forensic report on the failure of VBS Mutual Bank‚ which was released on Wednesday.

The forensic report compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys goes into detail about how the bank heist occurred and lists a number of former executives of VBS and its largest shareholder‚ Vele Investments‚ that were the perpetrators and beneficiaries of the crime.

But included in the 146-page document is testimony from VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga‚ who was asked whether a commission of R1.5m had been paid to a group of South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) officials to solicit a R1bn deposit from Prasa.

Ramavhunga replies: “It could have been… I know for a fact that we were asked to put money into the Dudu Myeni Foundation.” He further stated that the request for the donation surfaced at the same time they were soliciting the deposit from Prasa.

The investigators concluded Ramavhunga meant to refer to the Jacob G Zuma Foundation‚ of which Myeni is the chair.