Steinhoff ex-CEO Markus Jooste told friends to sell stock before collapse

Former Steinhoff Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste advised friends to sell the retailer’s shares days before the stock collapsed, according to a mobile phone text message seen by Bloomberg.

The message, sent around November 30 to at least two people, told recipients there was impending, unspecified bad news coming. At the time, Steinhoff was in discussions with Deloitte LLP about the viability of its accounts. On December 5, the company said it had uncovered accounting irregularities and that Jooste had quit, causing the shares to plunge 63% in a single session.

South Africa’s financial regulator has been made aware of the message, two people familiar with the situation said, asking not to be identified.