11 October 2018

A forensic report compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys laid bare details of how R1.8-billion was stolen from VBS Mutual Bank.

The report‚ titled The Great Bank Heist‚ goes into detail about how the bank heist allegedly occurred and lists a number of former executives of VBS and its largest shareholder‚ Vele Investments‚ who were the alleged perpetrators and beneficiaries of the crime.

Former president Jacob Zuma‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Floyd Shivambu’s brother‚ Brian‚ have been implicated in the report.

Here's everything you need to know about the scandal.

