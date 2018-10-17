South Africa could see rating uptick on reforms, Moody's says

South Africa could see its credit rating upgraded if it successfully implements structural reforms that would raise economic growth and stabilise the nation’s debt burden, Moody’s Investors Service said.

Reforms to state-owned companies that reduce contingent liabilities would exert upward pressure on ratings, Lucie Villa, a vice president and senior credit officer who’s the lead analyst for South Africa at Moody’s, said in a research report Tuesday. Conversely, the assessment would be cut if the state doesn’t stabilise debt and liabilities, she wrote.

Ratings companies have flagged state firms’ finances as a concern in recent years. Moody’s is the only one of the three major credit-rating companies that still assesses South Africa’s debt at investment grade. Optimism following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ascent to power since December after Jacob Zuma’s corruption-plagued tenure of almost nine years has faded somewhat as structural reforms weren’t implemented fast enough.