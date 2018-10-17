As Zimbabwe’s latest economic woes hit the two-week mark‚ Zimbabweans are adjusting to a new way of life characterised by basic commodity shortages and price hikes.

Those who drive have taken to social media for updates where one can find precious diesel and petrol. Long‚ winding queues - which typically start forming in the evening in anticipation of fuel deliveries - are now a permanent feature in towns and cities.

“There’s nothing new when it comes to queues‚” said Vivian Ncube‚ a clothing boutique owner. “The difference is that last year it was bank queues‚ where mostly pensioners and low-income earners would put up for the night. This time around‚ you find the well-to-do sleeping in their cars.”

Ncube’s phone keeps buzzing with WhatsApp notifications - mostly from groups where people share updates about fuel.

“I am in two groups‚ each has more than 200 people‚” she explained. “When someone shares information‚ within a minute there’s traffic to the nearest garage!”

During the early days of Zimbabwe’s fuel crisis‚ drivers who were not patient enough to wait in a queue for hours would take out their jerry cans‚ often on the pretext of their cars having already run out of fuel.

But energy minister Joram Gumbo on Tuesday pulled a fast one on queue-jumpers by banning the use of jerry cans. “Those using tanks‚ drums and jerry cans - all forms of containers - should stop‚” he told journalists. “We are sending out inspectors and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.”

Black-market fuel dealers typically charge 100% more than the official pump price - but they are failing to meet demand.

One such dealer explained that people “have a choice to spend half their productive days in a queue‚ where fuel can even run out while waiting‚ or simply spend two minutes with me and go.”