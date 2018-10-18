A major concern on the minds of business and the public in general is how tax revenue collections are performing and whether we can expect further tax increases in the 2019 budget.

This is particularly the case given the large tax increases seen in recent years and the shortfalls in revenue collections against budget forecasts. 2014/15 saw a shortfall against the original budget forecast of R7.3-billion‚ 2015/16 a shortfall of R11.3-billion‚ 2016/17 a shortfall of R30.6-billion and 2017/18 a shortfall of R49-billion.

The trend of the ever-increasing shortfalls in tax collection is of course a worry‚ as it results in upward adjustments in tax rates.

The significant tax increase in the 2017 and 2018 budgets amounted to R28-billion and R36-billion respectively. The true tax increases in 2015 and 2016 probably amounted to R18-billion and R15-billion respectively‚ once fiscal drag is factored in.

In this regard‚ inflation was not fully taken into account in the increases presented in the budget‚ resulting in an understatement of the true increases insofar as personal income tax is concerned and an overstatement for fuel levies and excise duties.

Notwithstanding these large tax increases‚ the tax-to-GDP ratio has stalled at the same level for the last three years (it actually fell slightly in 2017/18)‚ meaning that the tax increases did not translate into increased tax revenues collected by SARS. There are a variety of reasons for this‚ including the state of the economy‚ a slippage in tax enforcement and declining tax morality due to a breakdown in the social contract between taxpayers and government.

The good news is that revenue collections for 2018/19 are looking surprisingly good (compared to forecasts) based on the data available to the end of August‚ despite the economy being in a technical recession.

At the end of August‚ total gross main budget tax revenues were 11.2% up on 2017/18 on a year-to-date basis against a forecast increase of 10.6%‚ suggesting collections are on track to exceed the budget revenue forecast in the year ending March 2019.

The main contributor to the strong growth in revenue collections is increased VAT collections‚ which are running well ahead of the forecast revenue growth of 16.8% for the year - at 19.5% as of August.

If the rate of growth in VAT continues at this level for the rest of the financial year‚ it will result in the budget forecast being exceeded by R8-billion.