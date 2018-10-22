‘Bad news’ budget expected as South Africa seeks stimulus funds

Finding R50-billion for a stimulus package is the unenviable task facing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in the mid-term budget — and he’s only two weeks into the job.

Mboweni has to do that after an inflation-beating wage increase for civil servants and with state companies burning cash. He also has to show on Wednesday how the government plans to stem escalating debt to help ward off another credit-rating downgrade, that its self-imposed spending ceiling remains intact, and that the first-half recession is a thing of the past.

The former central bank governor was appointed to the position on October 9, after Nhlanhla Nene resigned, and will have little room to maneuver. A Bloomberg survey shows the government won’t meet its goal of narrowing the budget deficit to 3.6% of gross domestic product this fiscal year.