A few guidelines to help you make the right career choice

Not everyone knows exactly what they want to do or be when they grow up. When the time comes to decide what to study or choose a career, it can be a difficult and anxious time for most.

Making a choice about studying further becomes important during the last years of school – first when it’s time to make subject choices in grade nine and again in matric when you need to finalise your plans.

Choosing a career can be scary, and many people take a long time figuring out what they want to do with their lives. It’s quite normal not to be sure which path to pursue – even if your friends are.

Here are a few guidelines to make the decision-making process a little less intimidating.

Do research on the different fields and careers that interest you and consult with education professionals about your options. Start by making two lists: one list should be about things that interest you, what you enjoy doing and the school subjects that you perform well in; and the other should list the things that you don’t find stimulating or interesting.

Remember that if you made a career choice in your late teens, it does not mean that you need to stay in that field for the rest of your life. Many people change careers during their lifetime – either by upskilling within a certain field or by studying a completely different field while they remain in their current employment.

Committing to an approach of lifelong learning instead can take the pressure off and will allow you to make the best decision for you, for now.

Wits Plus offers full-time applicants an additional opportunity to get a sought-after place at the University of the Witwatersrand as a part-time student in selected undergraduate degree programmes.

About Wits Plus

Wits Plus, the Centre for Part-Time Studies at the University of Witwatersrand, offers selected undergraduate degrees and a wide range of short courses. Evening classes make all qualifications accessible to working people and busy entrepreneurs. Wits Plus also offers a growing range of online short courses that enable you to study when it suits you.

This article was paid for by Wits Plus.