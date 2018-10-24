In a victory for the plight of poor and mostly rural young women‚ government has resolved to abolish the payment of Value-Added Tax on sanitary pads.

Consumers will also no longer pay VAT on white bread flour and cake flour with effect from April 2019.

This was announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in parliament when he presented his medium term budget policy statement on Wednesday‚ which outlines government spending priorities for the next three years.