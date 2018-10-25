Trade union Solidarity marched to Sasol’s headquarters in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday morning as it continued to protest against the company’s share scheme‚ which it claims excludes white employees.

Last month‚ the union’s 6‚300 members went on strike at Sasol plants in Secunda and Sasolburg to protest against the company's Khanyisa share scheme‚ which it said unfairly discriminates against white employees.

In the march on Thursday‚ Solidarity members are expected to serve court papers to the Sasol head office and then lodge an application in the labour court. The union will also hand a memorandum to the JSE.

Traffic on the N1 south and in Sandton is expected to be affected as a result of the march.