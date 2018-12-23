Business

Battling Edcon holds breath as PIC, landlords mull rent deal

23 December 2018 - 00:10 By PENELOPE MASHEGO and NTANDO THUKWANA

Calls for ailing retail chain to chart a new path as it tries to head off risk of liquidation

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Wonder what trait top entrepreneurs have in common? Work it out! Business
  2. Balwin launches rental business as fewer South Africans can afford to buy houses Business
  3. Coal train derails, shutting down Richards Bay export line Business
  4. Load-shedding could be back from mid January - Eskom CEO Business
  5. Things don't go better for Coke in forex-starved Zim Business

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X