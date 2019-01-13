My Brilliant Career
13 January 2019 - 00:01
Waldi du Toit is the general manager for student media and executive producer at BOO! Surprising Media Solutions, an out-of-home media company
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.