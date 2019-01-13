Protests in Paris cut into luxury-goods profits
13 January 2019 - 00:06
On going protests in France have led to a dip in the sales of luxury goods makers
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.