MARKET WRAP: JSE boosted by optimism in global markets

Gains on the local bourse were extended in the afternoon, when US markets opened higher. US corporate earnings season has begun, with a number of companies expressing confidence about the health of the US economy, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The all share rose 0.47% to 53,786.7 points and the top 40 lifted 0.6%. Gold miners lost 1.81%. Banks added 1.34%, and food and drug retailers 1.12%.

Earlier, data showed that retail sales grew 3.1% in November compared to the same month 2017, beating the Bloomberg forecast of 2% growth.

The figures point to some improvement on the demand side of the economy off a low base in the final quarter of 2019, Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts said. However, the recovery on the production side remains slow and patchy — as evidenced by the weak November mining production statistics, released on Tuesday.

Naspers rose 1.96% to R3,042.14.

Sasol slumped 5.36% to R416.02, its worst daily loss in two months.

Rand Hedge AB InBev lost 3.32% to R969.18.

Ascendis Health gave up a further 6.21% to R5.59, having fallen 3.87% on Tuesday. On Monday, it had jumped 12.52% on news a buyer was interest in its Cyprus-based Remedica unit. Its key shareholder, Coast2Coast, has also reportedly been forced to sell shares due to margin calls.

Brait added 3.84% to R27.28, having gained 5.08% on Tuesday. It plunged 21.48% on Monday after saying it would cut its shareholding in New Look to between 18% and 30% by issuing shares to creditors.

Trading ex-dividend, Astral Foods lost 6.64% to R154.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.56% at 24,133.17 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had lost 0.36%. The CAC 40 was up 0.46% and the DAX 30 0.28%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.3% at $1,293.20/oz and platinum 0.76% at $804.97. Brent crude was 0.36% higher at $60.87 a barrel.

The rand was mixed as the JSE closed, 0.12% weaker at R17.6835/£, but 0.21% firmer at R15.6497/€. It was flat at R13.7302/$.

- BusinessLIVE