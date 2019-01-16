Rand firmer as investors’ appetite for risk remains unspoiled

The rand has been quite resilient this week, and remains the best-performing emerging-market currency against the dollar so far this year. It has gained 4.47% against the dollar so far in 2019, 5.08% against the euro, and 3.68% against the pound.

Positive developments in the US-China trade war, and a dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve, has supported risk-assets, analysts said, despite increasing concerns about slowing global economic growth.

Brexit continues to serve as a headwind to global growth, but it seems Tuesday’s events have been largely priced in, said Mercato Financial Services analyst Nico du Plessis. How markets ultimately react to Brexit developments this week will depend on the no-confidence vote, which could take some time for the market to understand.

“For now, focus will turn elsewhere and and by virtue of equity markets trading a little firmer this morning, expectations are that risk appetite will remain supportive of further rand appreciation, both against the pound as well as the dollar, that may yet test levels closer to the R13.60/$ mark,” he said.

Local data earlier failed to support the currency, despite retail sales for November growing 3.1% year-on-year in November. The Bloomberg consensus had been for growth of 2%.

BusinessLIVE