HILARY JOFFE: Doing better for the economy by focusing on Doing Business
20 January 2019 - 00:09
The rankings measure the regulatory environment in which private-sector companies, especially small and medium-sized companies, do business
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.