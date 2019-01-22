Business

Rand weaker in risk-off trade as focus turns to Davos

22 January 2019 - 15:46 By karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Tuesday afternoon, performing worst among its emerging-market peers, amid a risk-off tone in global markets.

Warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over economic growth in 2019 prompted the decline in sentiment. The dollar was firmer due to investor interest in safe-haven assets, analysts said.

At 2pm, the rand was 0.61% weaker at R13.9088/$, 0.51% lower at R15.797/€ and 0.62% softer at R17.9346/£. The euro was flat at $1.1358.

