Ramaphosa tells investors in Davos 'we will fix Eskom'

Eskom will release a turnaround strategy in the coming weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

At the helm of Team SA, Ramaphosa told investors that the government had changed the boards and executive management in strategic state-owned entities and was working closely with the new leadership, particularly at Eskom, on the implementation of credible turnaround strategies.

“We are currently developing a response to the financial and operational crisis at the country’s electricity utility, Eskom. In the next few weeks, we will be announcing a set of measures to stabilise and improve the company’s financial position and to ensure uninterrupted energy supply,” he said.