Polish factories go as Steinhoff sheds assets
27 January 2019 - 00:24
Steinpol, which consists of eight factories in Poland and one in Hungary, was sold for €26.5m
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.