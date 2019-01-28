Media companies fined after admitting to price-fixing

“The three media companies admitted to being involved in price-fixing and the fixing of trading conditions in contravention of the Competition Act,” commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said on Sunday.

The investigation, which started in November 2011, found that various media companies offered similar discounts and payments to advertising agencies who placed ads via Media Credit Co-Ordinators (MCC).

MCC-accredited agencies were offered a 16.5% discount if payments were made within 45 days. Other agencies were offered a 15% discount.

The investigation also found the implicated companies used a company called Corex as an intermediary “to perform risk assessments on advertising agencies for purposes of imposing a settlement discount structure and terms on advertising agencies”.