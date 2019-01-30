Trust trumps money for Facebook with earnings due

Winning back trust is seen as the key priority for Facebook as the world's biggest social network readies its update on the final months of 2018 on Wednesday.

Facebook is looking to rebound from a horrific year marked by a series of scandals over data protection and privacy and concerns that it had been manipulated by foreign interests for political purposes.

Facebook so far has been able to keep revenue momentum thanks to its unique advertising model. Its global user base has risen to more than 2.2 billion, although growth has stalled in North America and Europe.

In the quarter that ended in September, Facebook saw a profit of $5.14 billion on revenue that leaped 33 percent to $13.7 billion.

Industry tracker eMarketer expects Facebook's share of the global digital ad market to grow this year, with the social network claiming 20.5 percent of an overall $327.28 billion spent.

But analysts say the trust issue is key for Facebook if it wants to move forward on its mission to connect the world.