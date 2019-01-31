MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as rand hedges offset retailer gains

For January, it is up more than 7.2%, which is its best January since the index began in 1988 and the best performance in any month since December 2015.

The all share closed 0.05% up at 54,156.8 points and the top 40 was flat. The resources index was down 1.25%, while food and drug retailers added 3.07%. General retailers were the worst performing index in January, falling 5.66%, amid a spate of disappointing trading updates.

Shoprite fell 13.94% in January, Mr Price 9.4% and Woolworths 8.82%.

Global sentiment was subdued a little by weak German retail sales data, although Asian markets were boosted by better-than-expected data from China, where factory and farm gate inflation rose from three-year lows in December.

Local data was positive. Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), decelerated to 5.2% in December from November’s 6.8%, beating market forecasts of 5.8%.

SA’s trade surplus in December came in at R17.2bn, beating market forecasts of R9bn. However, the data showed declines in imports and exports across all categories. The trade account will be influenced by the path of commodity prices, and the outlook for commodities has improved somewhat on the recent dovish nature of global monetary policy, said Investec economist Lara Hodes.