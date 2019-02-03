Between Afropunk and blue bloods, Absa boss must choose
03 February 2019 - 06:44
Changing the colour isn't a cultural shift — it has to come from within
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.