Some morning losses on JSE but platinum index shines

04 February 2019 - 11:02 By karl gernetzky
Picture: JSE

Local corporate news gave the JSE the bulk of its direction on Monday, with the platinum index faring well after a market-pleasing update from Impala Platinum.

Implats jumped 9.68% to R42.50, after earlier reporting a 19% growth in platinum sales for the six months to end-December.

This lifted the platinum index, although the JSE was suffering minor, but broad-based losses, on Monday morning. The closure of Chinese markets was subduing activity. Investors are also watching for US President Donald Trump's state of the union address on Tuesday.

Locally, President Cyril Ramaphosa will make his state of the nation address on Thursday, which comes ahead of the budget statement on February 20.

At 10am the all share was down 0.13% at 53,860.8 points and the top 40 0.25%. The platinum index was up 3.41%. General retailers had fallen 0.96%, food and drug retailers 0.91%, banks 0.66% and industrials 0.32%.

Gold was and platinum had both fallen 0.36% to $1,313.52/oz and $822.43/oz respectively. Brent crude was 0.57% higher at $63.20 a barrel.

Sibanye-Still water had gained 4.13% to R12.60.

Group Five had fallen 6.67% to 70c, extending the 29.91% fall it suffered on Friday, when it announced the resignation of CEO Solomon Themba Mosai with effect from January 31. Group Five's share price, however, is very volatile. It added 74.42% last week, and is up 270% so far in 2019.

Clover was up 16.5% to R23.30, having said earlier it had received a buyout offer. Milco International's offer of R25 per share represented a 25% premium on Clover's closing share price of R20 on Friday.

The rand was slightly weaker on Monday morning, trading at  R13.3526/$ and R15.2871/€. The local currency is expected to be rangebound this week pending further catalysts.

