Some morning losses on JSE but platinum index shines

Locally, President Cyril Ramaphosa will make his state of the nation address on Thursday, which comes ahead of the budget statement on February 20.

At 10am the all share was down 0.13% at 53,860.8 points and the top 40 0.25%. The platinum index was up 3.41%. General retailers had fallen 0.96%, food and drug retailers 0.91%, banks 0.66% and industrials 0.32%.

Gold was and platinum had both fallen 0.36% to $1,313.52/oz and $822.43/oz respectively. Brent crude was 0.57% higher at $63.20 a barrel.

Sibanye-Still water had gained 4.13% to R12.60.

Group Five had fallen 6.67% to 70c, extending the 29.91% fall it suffered on Friday, when it announced the resignation of CEO Solomon Themba Mosai with effect from January 31. Group Five's share price, however, is very volatile. It added 74.42% last week, and is up 270% so far in 2019.

Clover was up 16.5% to R23.30, having said earlier it had received a buyout offer. Milco International's offer of R25 per share represented a 25% premium on Clover's closing share price of R20 on Friday.

The rand was slightly weaker on Monday morning, trading at R13.3526/$ and R15.2871/€. The local currency is expected to be rangebound this week pending further catalysts.

