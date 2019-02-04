Business

Transnet moves to suspend eight executives

04 February 2019 - 15:35 By Genevieve Quintal
Since being appointed in 2018, Transnet's new board has been moving to clean up the parastatal.
Eight senior executives at Transnet who have been implicated in forensic reports dating as far back as 2011 have been issued precautionary suspension letters.

The state-owned rail and freight company said it was giving the executives 48 hours to provide reasons why they should not be suspended.

Transnet acting CEO Tau Morwe said the letters were issued to senior executives ranging from general managers to executive managers.

"Recommendations emanating from the reports were not followed up by the management. We have been receiving anonymous complaints from employees about some of the allegations covered in the reports," said Morwe.

Since the new board was appointed in 2018, it has been moving to clean up the entity and take action against those implicated in maladministration and malfeasance at the parastatal.

It has already dismissed its group CEO, Siyabonga Gama, suspended other senior executives and issued summonses to recover the money the entity lost in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives.

Others implicated include former CEO Brian Molefe and former CFO and Gupta ally Anoj Singh.

For the full story, visit BusinessLIVE.

