Business

Ramaphosa addresses mining sector's worries over Eskom and land grabs

05 February 2019 - 17:00 By Allan Seccombe
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the mining indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the mining indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Image: AFP/RODGER BOSCH

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directly addressed key concerns of mining companies and investors in the sector around electricity prices and supply, as well as SA's land reform plans, BusinessLIVE reported.

As the first sitting South African president in 25 years to address the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon focused on the key concerns raised by the Minerals Council SA, mining executives and investors.

Ramaphosa is expected to outline the government's plans for Eskom, which is mired in debt and operational difficulties, when he delivers his second state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

Although giving no indication on Tuesday of what that plan would entail, he assured about 1,000 delegates at the indaba that the government was addressing Eskom's problems.

“Restoring energy security for the country is an absolute imperative. We are giving detailed attention to the crisis and challenges that our electricity company, Eskom, faces,” he said, adding that the parastatal was too large and important to be allowed to fail.

Turning to the government's intended land reform programme, which is likely to entail expropriation without compensation — which has raised deep concerns among investors — Ramaphosa said the goal was to foster economic growth.

"Investors must not be scared that their investments and assets will be taken away from them," he said.

"Our approach to this matter will enhance rather than undermine property rights."

READ MORE:

ANC slams 'interference by imperialist forces' over corruption warning

The ANC has taken aim at foreign "imperialist forces" in a strongly-worded statement which condemns the US, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Switzerland ...
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom, SAA & SABC: A glimpse of hope for troubled SOEs?

Eskom, SAA and SABC: A glimpse of hope for the troubled SOEs.
News
11 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe avoids burning issues as he opens mining conference

SA is a safe venue for mining investments, and licensing corruption is being addressed, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said as he opened ...
Business
1 day ago

Eskom’s future needs to be decided within a month, says Pravin Gordhan

Recommendations include splitting Eskom into three separate state-owned companies dealing with generation, transmission and distribution
Business
6 days ago

Eskom's proposed price hikes could leave SA with just one gold mine

SA’s gold industry will be destroyed if Eskom gets the green light for annual increases of 15% over the next three years, says the Minerals Council ...
Business
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Nkosana Makate and Vodacom to slug it out Business
  2. Let the guessing games begin as Absa seeks new CEO Business
  3. PIC board quits en masse Business
  4. RON DERBY | Between Afropunk and blue bloods, Absa boss must choose Business
  5. 'Please call me' service started at MTN - Ari Kahn Business

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X