Standard Chartered pleads guilty to fixing the rand

The commission investigated several banks for fixing prices and the market allocation of foreign exchange since April 2015. It referred its case to the Competition Tribunal in February 2017.

The commission found that from 2007 the banks had "at least a general agreement" to collude on prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads for the spot trades in trading involving the US dollar and the rand.

"Further, the commission found that the respondents manipulated the price of bids and offers through agreements to refrain from trading and creating fictitious bids and offers at particular times."

The traders used fake bids and offers to distort demand and supply.

"They assisted each other to reach the desired prices by co-ordinating trading times. They reached agreements to refrain from trading, taking turns in transacting and by either pulling or holding trading activities on the Reuters currency trading platform."