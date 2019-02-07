Total makes significant oil discovery at SA's Outeniqua Basin

French oil and gas major Total said it had made a significant gas condensate discovery after drilling its Brulpadda prospects on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin, offshore South Africa.

Total said the Brulpadda well encountered 57 meters of net gas condensate pay in Lower Cretaceous reservoirs. The well was deepened to a final depth of 3,633 meters and has also been successful.

"With this discovery, Total has opened a new world-class gas and oil play and is well positioned to test several follow-on prospects on the same block," Total's senior vice president for exploration Kevin McLachlan said in a statement.