Vale loses license to operate key Brazil dam after disaster

Brazilian mining giant Vale on Wednesday lost its license to operate the Lanjeiras dam, vital to its biggest mine in southeastern Minas Gerais state, the firm said.

The decision comes two weeks after another dam storing mining waste collapsed in the village of Brumadinho -- 160 kilometers (100 miles) away -- leaving at least 150 dead and 182 missing.

It was the second such disaster in three years at a mine owned by Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer.

"The State Secretary for Environment and Sustainable Development ... canceled the Provisional Operational Authorization of the Laranjeiras dam," Vale said in a statement Wednesday, adding the decision was due to an ongoing public civil suit against the company.