More young SA professionals see better career prospects overseas

More young South African working professionals are willing to relocate for work compared to their contemporaries around the rest of the world but, disturbingly, fewer professionals want to come here.

This is according to a new global survey by the The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Network, in association with CareerJunction. The study, which surveyed 366,000 job seekers and 6,000 recruiters in 197 countries, was conducted to determine mobility preferences of talent around the world, reasons to move abroad and key elements that job seekers want in a job.

Overall, 57% of people said that they would move to another country for work. This number, however, is much greater for South Africans, where 71% of the young and working professionals surveyed said they were willing to relocate for work. This has increased from 2014 when 64% of South Africans said they would be willing to relocate.

Similarly, SA has slipped as a desirable place to work. Of the 198 participating countries, SA ranked at #40, compared with #27 in 2014.