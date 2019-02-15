Gwede Mantashe to visit Gupta mine, which plans to restart rescue efforts

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit the Gloria coal mine near Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.

Mantashe will visit the mine to receive a progress report on the rescue efforts for the trapped illegal miners.

The Gupta-owned mine was rocked by an underground gas explosion last week.

A business rescue representative for the mine, Mike Elliot, told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the rescue teams had found seven more bodies underground. This increased the death toll to 12.

Elliot said it was too dangerous for the rescue teams to remain underground and the bodies were not brought to the surface.