RON DERBY: What Woolworths and Eskom can teach us about keeping our heads
17 February 2019 - 06:42
Many corporations have blown shareholders’ money following what in hindsight clearly were weak strategies in developed climes
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.