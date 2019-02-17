Seeing pink over Valentine’s gaffe

Hong Kong telecoms company HKT apologised after a Valentine's Day deal it sent to HSBC staff - offering discounted laptops "for him" but vacuum cleaners and kitchen appliances "for her" - angered employees over its sexist implications. The multi-page advertisement, described as an "HSBC staff offer", was produced and sent to employees of the bank this week by HKT, a telecommunications company owned by Hong Kong conglomerate PCCW.