AMCU calls on Sibanye platinum workers to join strike

19 February 2019 - 12:22 By Reuters
The Sibanye-Stillwater mine.
Image: Sibanye Mines

South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Tuesday called on its members at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum operations to embark on a secondary strike over job cuts and wages.

Sibanye-Stillwater last week said that it could cut nearly 6,000 jobs in a potential restructuring of the company's gold mining operations - where AMCU has been on strike since mid-November over a wage dispute - after losses at some of its mines last year.  

