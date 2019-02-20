Performance bonuses out, early retirement in as Tito Mboweni cuts wage bill

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has introduced measures to trim the public sector wage bill by R27bn over the next three years.

Tabling the budget in parliament's National Assembly on Wednesday, Mboweni said the measures to rein in the burgeoning civil service salary bill would include offering early retirement packages to about 30,000 public servants between the ages of 55 and 59.

Mboweni said national and provincial departments would be phasing out the payment of performance bonuses to civil servants over the next four years, which amounted to R2bn per year.

This comes as government operates in a tough economic environment in which its spending for the 2019/2020 financial year (R1.8-trillion) outstrips its revenue collection (R1.5-trillion), leaving a budget deficit of R243bn.

Public sector salaries currently stand at R585bn a year. According to the Budget Review document, they are projected to cost R627bn by 2020.