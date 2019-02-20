Tito Mboweni lashes out at public protector over Treasury DG finding

“I think the public protector has a problem. I'm saying this as strongly as I can, knowing fully well that the office of the public protector is a constitutional structure ... but the incumbent [Mkhwebane] has a problem.

“I hope one day I can have a conversation with the incumbent without interfering, but just to advise. She has made a finding that Speedy Dondo [Mogajane] must be disciplined – he has a speeding fine. If I could take an opinion poll here, most of you have speeding fines,” he said.

Mboweni said it was the collective view in the ministry of finance that Mkhwebane's findings were wrong.

“So, I'm taking the decision on review and legal counsel has already drafted the affidavit. I should have signed it yesterday but I didn't have sufficient time,” he added.

Mboweni said Mogajane enjoyed his full confidence. He described him as “a hard-working civil servant and very nice”.

“Sometimes I think he is too Christian, that's why we end up with that speech with full quotations from the Bible,” he said in jest.

At the state of his budget speech on Tuesday, Mboweni quoted from the book of Zechariah.