$5t fuel exploration plans 'incompatible' with climate goals

Plans by oil and gas majors to spend $4.9 trillion on fuel exploration are "poles apart" from the goal of the Paris climate deal to limit the global temperature rise, a new analysis showed Tuesday.

As greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb annually, a string of warnings from the world's top climate scientists have questioned mankind's ability to prevent the worst effects of global warming while sticking with an economy geared around fossil fuels.

In October, the UN's climate change panel (IPCC) issued a landmark report saying that a 1.5 Celsius target laid out in the Paris accord could only be hit with near-immediate and drastic cuts in production and consumption of oil, gas and coal.

Yet oil and gas giants plan to invest trillions of dollars in exploring and developing new fields in the coming decades.

This, according to a report by pressure group Global Witness, would confine the Paris goals to the dustbin.

"The oil and gas majors' current investment plans are nowhere near to being compatible with 1.5C, they are completely poles apart from what is needed," Murray Worthy, who authored the report for the watchdog, told AFP.

Global oil output is set to grow by 12 percent by 2030 -- the year by which the UN says greenhouse gas emissions must be slashed by almost half to have a coin's toss chance of staying within the 1.5C limit.