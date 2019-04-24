US pharma bosses charged with fueling opioid crisis

Two former executives of a major US pharmaceutical company were charged Tuesday with fulfilling orders they knew to be fraudulent during the opioid epidemic that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

It was the first time that senior or former executives have faced criminal charges in connection with distributing powerful prescription painkillers like oxycodone and fentanyl that carry a high risk of addiction and overdose.

The company where the executives worked, Rochester Drug Cooperative (RDC), is one of the country's largest distributors of prescription opioids.

It has entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the US Attorney's office in New York and agreed to pay a $20 million fine.

As result, the company will not be prosecuted and will be allowed to retain its license to distribute drugs, while promising to reform its practices.

In a statement, RDC admitted that between 2012 and 2017 it had failed to report shipments of drugs it recognized as suspicious, as required by law.

"This prosecution is the first of its kind," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

"Executives of a pharmaceutical distributor and the distributor itself have been charged with drug trafficking, trafficking the same drugs that are fueling the opioid epidemic that is ravaging this country."

RDC distributes to some 1,300 pharmacies and with an annual turnover of more than $1 billion, according to documents released by prosecutors.